Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IDEXY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Industria de Diseño Textil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

IDEXY stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.03. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

