Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.97

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.97 and last traded at $87.85, with a volume of 323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,871.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,838,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,468,000 after buying an additional 4,784,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,662 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,005.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,888,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,492 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,803,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,893,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

