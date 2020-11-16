Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INFI. ValuEngine cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.19.

INFI stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.81. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

