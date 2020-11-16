Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Information Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.38.

III opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $260,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.