ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

ING Groep stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.