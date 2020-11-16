Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Position Reduced by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ingevity by 247.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after buying an additional 867,373 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2,176.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 345.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 107,842 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,495. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $94.11.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.