Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ingredion by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.