Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc (USA.L) (LON:USA) Insider Buys £39,839.60 in Stock

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc (USA.L) (LON:USA) insider Tom Burnet purchased 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £39,839.60 ($52,050.69).

Shares of LON USA opened at GBX 267.05 ($3.49) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.70. Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293 ($3.83).

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc (USA.L)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

