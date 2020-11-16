Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Given a C$170.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) received a C$170.00 price objective from stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$161.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.80.

Get Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) alerts:

IFC stock opened at C$146.49 on Monday. Intact Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$104.81 and a 12-month high of C$157.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$142.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$137.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel purchased 700 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$141.27 per share, with a total value of C$98,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.