International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.05).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 144.60 ($1.89) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.