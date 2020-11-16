International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Flavors’ third-quarter 2020 earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. The bottom-line figure declined year over year, while the top line remained flat. The company has witnessed a slowdown in demand in Fine Fragrance and Food Service categories due to the travel and shelter-in-place restrictions and the closure of retail outlets. Therefore, the Fine Fragrance and Food Service categories will be affected by market pressure this year. Moreover, the company expects to incur additional manufacturing costs in a bid to support surging demand as well as higher raw material costs related to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, International Flavors is witnessing disruptions in the supply of raw materials and transport logistics in certain markets. These headwinds will weigh on the company’s performance.”

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.43.

NYSE:IFF opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.