International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Issues Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 88,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

