Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 1,162.5% in October

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 1,162.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 48,766 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

