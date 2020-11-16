Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.51

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.51 and last traded at $122.51, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

