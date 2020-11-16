IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 113.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 40,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $174.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.83. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

