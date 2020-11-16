IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.78 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

