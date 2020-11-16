iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,057. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13.

