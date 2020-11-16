iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $36.35. 2,327,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.