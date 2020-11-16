iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $178.23

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.23 and last traded at $176.92, with a volume of 132126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.77 and a 200 day moving average of $147.89.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.