Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stake Raised by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463,295 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

