ITO Utility Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $59.00 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One ITO Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded up 71.9% against the dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $345,384.97 and approximately $59.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00170503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00959424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00215008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002434 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 117,808.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00095459 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,785,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,125,123 tokens. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

