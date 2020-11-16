J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

JSAIY stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.46.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

