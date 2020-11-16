James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

JHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

NYSE:JHX opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

