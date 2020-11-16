Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JAPSY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. 27,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 19.03%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, credit card, and travel agency businesses.

