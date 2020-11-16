Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.62 million and $844,502.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

