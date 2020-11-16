JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 93.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,180,793 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in JD.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of JD.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of JD stock traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 625,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,781,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

