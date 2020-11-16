Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) a €14.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.20 ($17.88).

Get alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) alerts:

ETR AOX opened at €13.65 ($16.06) on Friday. alstria office REIT-AG has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.