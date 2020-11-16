Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.12 ($2.49).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

