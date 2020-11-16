Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.46 ($149.95).

Get LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €119.28 ($140.33) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €121.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €118.44.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.