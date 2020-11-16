Jefferies Financial Group Raises Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Price Target to $21.10

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $21.10 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the marijuana producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. 118,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,477 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,761 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

