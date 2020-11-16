JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JKS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,882. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

