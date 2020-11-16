JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) a €11.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of SZG opened at €14.32 ($16.85) on Friday. Salzgitter AG has a 52-week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.96. The stock has a market cap of $774.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

