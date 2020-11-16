JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLX. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Talanx AG (TLX.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.28 ($50.91).

TLX stock opened at €30.54 ($35.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. Talanx AG has a twelve month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company’s 50 day moving average is €27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

