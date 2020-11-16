JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.65 ($87.83).

ETR:SAX opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a fifty-two week high of €79.20 ($93.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 60.94.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

