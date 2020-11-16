JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €87.50 Price Target for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.44 ($105.22).

Get Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) alerts:

GXI stock opened at €97.75 ($115.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -124.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of €92.48 and a 200-day moving average of €88.36. Gerresheimer AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.