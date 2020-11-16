JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €87.50 Price Target for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.44 ($105.22).

GXI stock opened at €97.75 ($115.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -124.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of €92.48 and a 200-day moving average of €88.36. Gerresheimer AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €101.10 ($118.94).

About Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

