JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Overweight

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.74.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tapestry by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 126.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

