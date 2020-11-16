Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) PT Set at £122 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £111.53 ($145.71).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) stock opened at GBX 8,414 ($109.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,946.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,555.44.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

