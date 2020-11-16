Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on KELTF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

KELTF opened at $1.21 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

