Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,262,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,987.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $215,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 338,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5,802.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,242,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,843,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,020,000 after acquiring an additional 929,332 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 840,365 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,276,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,988,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

