Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) a €51.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €42.00 ($49.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.02 and a 200 day moving average of €43.08. Alstom SA has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

