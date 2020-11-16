Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) a €104.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

ETR CWC opened at €89.80 ($105.65) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.67 million and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €74.10 ($87.18) and a fifty-two week high of €111.80 ($131.53).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

