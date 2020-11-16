Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 255,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after buying an additional 62,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 181.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 144,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PENN. Macquarie cut Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 49,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,690. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,330. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.