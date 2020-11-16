Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,640,000 after acquiring an additional 682,682 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,312,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $69.85. 15,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,899. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

