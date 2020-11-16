Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. 760,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,673,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

