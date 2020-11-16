Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 4.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 10.6% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.52. The stock had a trading volume of 44,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,823. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -102.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.61.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $423,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,917 shares of company stock worth $51,471,298. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.