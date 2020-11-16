Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 15,713 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after buying an additional 27,878 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,942. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

