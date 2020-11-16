Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 241,688 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 241,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,232,367. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

