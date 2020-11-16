Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,423 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after purchasing an additional 435,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,265,000 after purchasing an additional 318,639 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.87. 17,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,042. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

