Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $1,959,486. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.04.

AXP traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.11. 109,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.