Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FDX stock traded up $6.14 on Monday, reaching $278.05. 29,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.67 and a 200-day moving average of $191.53. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

